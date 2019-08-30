Traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway results in 1240 issued citations, 16 arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea access road continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) which began on August 15.

The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering last Thursday, August 22, to date has resulted in the issuance of an additional 630 traffic citations and nine suspects arrested for 16 offenses. During the enforcement, a stolen vehicle was located and two suspects arrested for the offense. The 630 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (289)

Excessive Speeding (5)

Seatbelt (51)

Child Restraint (10)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (3)

Tint (11)

No Driver’s License (17)

No Insurance (25)

Unsafe vehicle (13)

Other moving violation (14)

No License plate (22)

Regulatory (169)

Parking (1)

The 16 arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (2)

Contempt warrants (9)

Driving without an operator license (2)

No insurance (1)

Theft 2 (2)

On Tuesday, August 27, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an off-duty officer spotted a stolen van turning up Daniel K. Inouye Highway from the highway 190 junction in South Kohala and promptly relayed this information. Upon receiving this tip, TMT assigned officers conducting traffic enforcement strategically positioned themselves on Daniel K. Inouye Highway to intercept the vehicle and subsequently observed the stolen 2018 Dodge van to turn into Gilbert Kahele Recreational area. A traffic stop was conducted resulting in the 30-year-old female driver and 22-year-old female passenger being arrested for the offense of Theft 2, the 30-year suspect was also arrested for an outstanding $1000 bail bench warrant. The stolen vehicle had been located and suspects arrested before the owner arrived at the Kona police station to formally initiate the report.

The combined total of the 2-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 1240 citations issued and 16 persons arrested for 29 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.