MAUI (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department responded to a building fire reported in Kihei on Sunday, November 24.

The fire prompted a road closure, which re-directed traffic headed northbound on South Kihei Road onto Uwapo Road for about two hours. The fire is located at Kihei Beach Resort at 760 South Kihei Road.

The road closure was later lifted around 2:30 p.m.

According to MPD, there was no one inside the unit when they arrived. However, it was reported that two people occupy the unit.

One person was assisted out of their home, which is the unit above the fire unit.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, which was located on the fifth floor, around 1:32 p.m.

According to the American Red Cross, volunteers responded to the scene to meet with affected residents and ensure the immediate emergency needs for food, shelter, and clothing are met.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.