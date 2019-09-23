Traffic advisory on Kuhio Highway due to main line break in area

KAPAA (KHON2) – The Department of Water (DOW) announces a traffic advisory on Kūhi‘ō Highway between Lehua Street and Kou Street in Kapa‘a, due to a recent main line break in the area.

Intermittent lane closures and traffic control will be in place as soon as 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. Additionally, water service will be turned off to some customers along Lehua Street in Kapa‘a, until further notice while DOW crews conduct emergency main line repairs.

Motorists are advised to adhere to all safety and traffic control personnel and signage while traveling through the work area, near the intersection of Lehua Street and Kūhi‘ō Highway and on Kūhi‘ō Highway between Lehua Street and Kou Street in Kapa‘a.

An update will be provided as soon as new information becomes available. To monitor water service updates online, please visit www.facebook.com/KauaiDOW.