TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Kamehameha Highway closed in both directions in Kahuku due to vehicle crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle crash Saturday morning has resulted in the closure of 56-225 Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku in both directions.
No reroutes are available. Motorists are advised to avoid the route.
The accident happened around 2:45 a.m.
Police say a vehicle hit the pole.
Hawaiian Electric Company is on scene. Police say the road may re-open around 1 p.m.
