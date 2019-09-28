TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Kamehameha Highway closed in both directions in Kahuku due to vehicle crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle crash Saturday morning has resulted in the closure of 56-225 Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku in both directions.

No reroutes are available. Motorists are advised to avoid the route.

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m.

Police say a vehicle hit the pole.

Hawaiian Electric Company is on scene. Police say the road may re-open around 1 p.m.