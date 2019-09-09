Traffic Advisory for West Maui to Kahului Airport due to planned protest

The Maui Police Department has issued a traffic advisory, recommending that residents and visitors make appropriate adjustments to their travel plans in anticipation of a protest motorcade from West Maui to Kahului Airport this afternoon.

The department’s advisory says: “Due to the potential for a planned protest drive from Lahaina to the Kahului Airport beginning at 1 p.m., motorists are advised to make the necessary arrangements. Those needing to make flights should be prepared to leave earlier than planned.”

The motorcade is expected to leave Lahaina around 1 p.m. and travel slowly toward Kahului Airport. It was unknown how long it would take the group to reach the airport. Visitors staying in West Maui and having reservations on afternoon flights would be among those impacted. It’s recommended that they leave for Kahului Airport before the motorcade begins.

On Sunday, supporters of Mauna Kea protesters organized a cross-island convoy along H-1 from Hawaii Kai to Waianae.