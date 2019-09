HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcycle accident on Kunia Road shuts down both north and southbound lanes, Monday, Sept. 2, around 3 p.m.

Traffic officials are advising the public to use alternative routes.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a man and a woman in their mid-20s are in critical condition. Both were on the motorcycle.

EMS says that the motorcycle hit a van.

Both patients were treated and transported to an area hospital.