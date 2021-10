HONOLULU (KHON2) -- With COVID cases and hospitalizations on the decline, many were waiting for Gov. Ige to welcome back travelers. Tuesday, it finally happened.

"It is now safe for fully vaccinated residents and visitors to resume non-essential travel to and within the state of Hawaii," said Gov. David Ige. "We want to invite and encourage fully vaccinated visitors and residents to travel for business or leisure, transpacific and inter island."