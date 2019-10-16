Tow truck mistakenly tows vehicle and damages two other cars

You’re sitting at home and you walk out to see you car crash into another vehicle as it’s being towed. That’s what happened to a Makiki man who says his car was legally parked in his own private stall.

The owner got his car back but he estimates the damage for him alone will be several thousand dollars.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera Saturday night right outside the home of Krys Zyak. A tow truck hauls his 2017 Jeep Wrangler, and in doing so, scrapes it against a parked car, which then bumps into another parked car in front of it.

“My front bumper went right here with a car that was parked here and continued to drag it into the vehicle in front, and my vehicle wound up ending up like this going on the side of the car that was parked here,” said Zyak.

He said the two truck driver then had to reverse, which caused even more damage. There are deep scratches and dents all along the driver’s side and he’s not sure how much damage is underneath. HPD responded to the scene because multiple vehicles were damaged.

What Zyak can’t understand is why his Jeep was towed in the first place. He says he was parked in his own stall but the tow truck driver told him he was in a tow zone.

“Her excuse was the paperwork they have on file says there’s a little strip of tow zone which isn’t marked. We do have tow zones properly marked on this property. Need I mention that I am the board president for this condo association. So I would have known if this was a tow zone and not park here for the past seven years,” said Zyak.

KHON2 called the company, Ace Towing, a few times and then went over to the office. We were told that the manager isn’t around and he’s the only one who can answer our questions.

We then spoke with the property manager for Zyak’s building. He says Ace Towing has a contract to tow vehicles there. But the company has apologized because the tow truck driver used poor judgment. Ace Towing is correcting the issue, and working it out with the owners of the vehicles that were damaged.

Zyak says he has filed a claim with Ace Towing’s insurance company. But Ace Towing has not contacted him and has not responded to any of our messages.