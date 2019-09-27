Tourism industry remains strong in month of August

HONOLULU – The visitor industry on Oahu remained strong through the month of August, according to statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA).

Some of the highlights of the HTA’s August report for Oahu include the following:

Visitor spending increased by 1.0 percent to $730.5 million, compared to August of 2018

Visitor arrivals increased by 7.7 percent to 577,384, compared to August of 2018

The strong performance in August follows yet another record year for the number of visitors coming to Oahu in 2018, when 5.93 million people visited the island out of the 9,954,548 visitors who enjoyed a vacation throughout the state.

In 2018, Oahu also experienced a record increase in overall visitor spending, up 7.2 percent to $8.16 billion.