Tougher policies discussed for travelers flying into Hawaii

Passengers getting off the plane may soon face stricter guidelines when entering the state, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said there are plans to implement a mandatory 14 quarantine to all travelers including residents.

Green’s office said the details for the policy are still getting sorted out at the Department of Transportation Airport Division.

Green said, “It appears we will have a new policy to decrease travel from the mainland for at least two weeks we will want only people that have to travel here everyone will have to quarantine for two weeks that’s the proposal we are moving to.”

However, the effects the policy may have on airline employees are still unclear.

Jaci-Ann Chung is the Local Council President for Hawaiian Airlines Association of Flight Attendants and she said she has not received word yet on the proposal.

Chung said, “Often times we’re learning that country’s, nations, including ours and cities will create these policies and mandates and then often time airlines, including Hawaiian Airlines just have to deal with the repercussions.”

As for other workers who rely on tourism, such as hotels, the industry has seen a decrease in visitors.

Joli Tokusato is a member of the Unite Here Local Five as well as a front desk attendant at a hotel, she said business slowed down even before Governor David Ige requested to stop leisure travel for 15 days.

Tokusato said, “Most of our hotels are down to 30 percent even before, we don’t even have 50 people who are affected by the covid virus yet as far as I know, but already our occupancy are so low that I knew this was coming.”

She expects occupancy rates to lower even further in the coming week.

Tokusato said she understands these measures and it actually helps keep her and her colleagues less at risk from contracting the virus, but she now expects government officials to also help the many who are already applying for unemployment.

Green said these efforts are needed to prevent Hawaii’s healthcare system from being overwhelmed by cases.

“This will give us an opportunity for our legislative leaders to clearly determine how much reserve we have to use to keep people afloat,” Green said. “Worker’s compensation, unemployment benefits, a bail out, all of these questions could be answered more calmly in the context of also not having people dying at the same time in hospitals.”