HONOLULU (KHON2) — How safe are your passwords? Well according to Lookout, a cyber security provider, data breaches are continuing to rise in popularity.

They report in 2021 the total number of data breaches surpassed 2020 with nearly 281.5 million people affected.

Lookout said more than 80% of people’s emails are exposed on the dark web with the possibility of people stealing important personal, financial, and other types of information.

An account compromise happens when an online attacker gains access to an account in a number of ways.

A common way according to Lookout is having a weak password and reusing that password for other sites.

Our sister station KDVR in Denver shared Lookout’s list of Top 20 passwords found on the dark web:

123456

123456789

Qwerty

Password

12345

12345678

111111

1234567

123123

Qwerty123

1q2w3e

1234567890

DEFAULT

0

Abc123

654321

123321

Qwertyuiop

Iloveyou

666666

Lookout also emphasizes using your favorite pet’s name or your hometown as a password isn’t the smartest idea.

In their recent survey 26% of respondents claimed they have their Facebook accounts public and post personal information on their profile. 60% of the people posted their birthday, 30% posted names and information about family members, and 47% listed their hometown.

Some tips to help stop an online hacker is setting up a two-factor SMS verification that sends a pin code to your mobile device to verify your identity before allowing access to online accounts.

For more helpful tips on how to protect yourself from online hackers head to Lookout’s website.