HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 4-year-old boy was playing in shallow water at Leftovers Beach on the North Shore when he went unresponsive on Thursday, Aug. 1.

This happened around 10 a.m. according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

Bystanders performed CPR and were able to revive the child. Ocean Safety took over with oxygen and medical treatment.

Emergency Medical Services responded and administered life-saving treatment and transported the child to an emergency room in serious condition.