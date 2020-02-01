Tips to protect yourself from Coronavirus at the airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Incoming flights from China will be limited to just seven airports including Honolulu.

So what should you do if you plan on being at the airport?

KHON2 spoke with two doctors who say the biggest protection against the Coronavirus is prevention which means washing your hands as much as possible and avoiding large crowds.

Doctors say the screening is for people coming in from China. They say officials will screen for temperature, and they will ask several questions.

“I think most US airports focused on persons traveling from China and then screening for fever, and doing a symptom inquiry,” said Dr. Erlaine Bello of the Queen’s Health Systems infection prevention and control. “I was just told Honolulu airport is going to be one of those sites where travelers from China are funneled through upon arrival to the United States.”

She says those who travel through or work at Daniel K. Inouye International should be on alert

“Definitely hand hygiene because of the unknown potential of contact,” said Bello. “Transmission. It is really the key to most respiratory viruses including influenza and the Coronavirus.”

She says washing your hands often, and using alcohol hand sanitizer until the alcohol is dry will help.

“Get the flu shot,” advised Bello. “Stay out of China. Don’t do any unnecessary travel to Asia. Stay out of crowds, and stay away from coughing people unless you have to go to a hospital or clinic.”

Another doctor, who has seen a drastic increase in patients coming in with flu like symptoms, says they’ll also screen for coughing and body aches.

“Right now Coronavirus,” said family medicine physician Dr. Edward Lam. “It’s very hard to contain everything, and to screen everyone. Make sure that Coronavirus doesn’t get into our community. The main issue is if it gets into our community, and if people get sick, get treated. Get seen. Take care of your symptoms before they get worse.”