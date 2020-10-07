Tips to improve your mental health amid the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local comedian Nehemiah Nihipali can always find something to laugh about even during a pandemic.

“I’ve tried this to stay away from the refrigerator,” Nihipali said jokingly. “It’s like social distance from the refrigerators.”

Fans of Nihipali would have no idea that behind his beaming smile is a decade long battle with depression.

“I was like almost 400 pounds before,” Nihipali said. “Anytime you deal with it, it’s like a lifelong struggle.”

Nihipali said getting professional help from a therapist has helped him drastically over the years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an added strain on his mental health.

“Not knowing,” Nihipali said about the most difficult aspect of the pandemic on his mental health. “We don’t know when this thing is going to end.”

Nihipali added that another issue is the isolation. He is used to being around other people and performing comedy.

According to mental health experts, the loneliness and uncertainty of the pandemic is tough for those already dealing with mental health issues.

“People who are in our practice already had great issues,” said Dr. Allana Coffee with the Honolulu Psychology Collective. “There are already so many things that pressured them, and then you add this.”

Dr. Coffee said she often gets overwhelmed because of the increase in patients she’s seen over the last six months.



“If I don’t force days off, I could be working on the seven days a week, and I’m not alone,” Dr. Coffee said.

If you’re struggling with feelings of sadness or stress, Dr. Coffee suggests talking to a professional or someone you trust.

It’s also important to take care of your body. Dr. Coffee said getting outside, going for a walk with a friend and making time for yourself can help both your physical and mental state.

“Keep your body moving,” Dr. Coffee suggested. “Then when it’s time to take care of your mind. Reading is one of my favorite things to do. It’s okay to read something light and frivolous, you know, we do need our humor.”

Humor is something that has been Nihipali’s light during dark times.

“Laughter is better medicine than medicine,” Nihipali said. “It’s cheaper medicine. It won’t cure COVID-19, but it will make things hilarious.”

