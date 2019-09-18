Three snorkelers treated for shark bites

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Ocean Safety responded to three patients at Haleiwa Boat Harbor who were apparently bitten by a shark(s) just after 10:40 a.m.

The three people, two men and a woman, were part of a tour group.

All three were snorkeling when they were bitten. Honolulu EMS treated all three patients on scene but all refused transport to an emergency room.

A female resident, 24, received an injury on her right hand. Two male visitors also received injuries. One man, 57, had an injury to his right arm. The other man, 31, had an injury on his right shoulder.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) is assisting the injured visitors.



