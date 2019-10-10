This new brochure will give you all the up-to-date info on getting your license

HONOLULU – The city’s Department of Customer Services has launched a new brochure designed to better prepare O‘ahu residents to successfully complete the road test for earning a driver license.

The tri-fold brochure provides residents with up-to-date rules and requirements and brings attention to key driving situations.

“This effort is an attempt to make applicants more aware of their responsibilities as drivers,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We believe the brochure puts them in a better position to successfully pass the road test.”

O‘ahu’s nearly 50 percent pass-fail ratio for the road test is consistent with national averages. Last year, of 29,156 road tests given on O‘ahu, 13,554 passed and 15,602 were asked to return for another try.

One main challenge is successfully demonstrating to the examiner an understanding of driving rules, especially new laws dealing with pedestrian safety and bicycle lanes. In addition, the vehicle used for the road test must be street-legal, meaning turn signals, hazard lights, wipers and horn are all in working condition. Also, the vehicle’s paperwork must be in order and the car should be relatively clean.

The new brochures are available at driver licensing centers across O‘ahu. Electronic versions are available online, along with a video and useful road-test tips at: honolulu.gov/csd.

“We want to remind applicants that driving is an earned privilege that comes with great responsibility,” Kajiwara said. “Ensuring that the vehicle meets required safety standards, and that the operator understands the rules of the road, sets the baseline for a lifetime of safe driving habits.”