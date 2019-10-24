Thieves puncture a truck’s gas tank at Ala Moana Center and a mechanic said there is little that can be done to prevent that kind of crime

Imagine you park at Ala Moana Center to do some shopping and come back to find your gas tank punctured. That’s what happened to one man Tuesday afternoon.

Back in the day you’d hear stories about criminals syphoning gas, which would put you out the cost of the gas– and we all know that isn’t cheap. But today, thieves will drill a hole in your gas tank, which can end up costing you a thousand dollars or more to repair.

Juan Valdez, a mechanic at Sumida’s Auto Repair on Queen Street said they’ve been seeing more gas tank punctures in recent months at their shop.

“Everybody just going underneath (cars) drilling holes, trying to get some gas,” Valdez said.

Tuesday afternoon it happened to one man who parked his truck at Ala Moana Center. He’d been there less than an hour.

Not only was he out the cost of the gas but fixing the tank is not easy or cheap.

“There really isn’t too much trying to fix it or patch it up. It’s more so we just replace the gas tank itself,” said Valdez.

KHON: “How much does something like that run?”

“I’ve seen (gas tanks) average roughly about $900 plus.”

Generally vehicles that are higher off of the ground like trucks and vans are the ones that are targeted compared to sedans that are much lower to the ground.

And bigger cars hold more fuel.

KHON: “Is there anything that people can do to prevent this?”

“It’s kind of hard to say. The best thing to do is to park as close to your home as possible and keep an eye on your vehicle. Apart from that not really too much you can do,” explained Valdez.

Valdez said that adding a metal plate to shield the fuel system is labor intensive and that it won’t stop criminals from puncturing the tank. Drills can still poke right through them.

What’s worse is you could be targeted more than once.

“I’ve seen some instances where people will put a plug back in (the tank) where (the car owner) can go fill up gas and they don’t see a leak. Then people who had drilled the holes previously, they know which car it is, they just go (back), take off the plug, (drain the fuel) put (the plug) back on.”

Valdez said that puncturing a gas tank is dangerous.

“The friction of drilling through the gas tank, that could cause enough heat to ignite it or even small spark. Any small spark could cause it to ignite and catch on fire,” Valdez said.

And in extreme situations it could even cause an explosion.