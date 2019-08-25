There’s high hopes for the new Rainbow Warriors football season

Thousands of people were at the Aloha Stadium today, as early as 11:30 a.m., when gates were opened.

Many brought out their tents and barbeques to tailgate and celebrate a new season for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, starting with their game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Many fans said they were excited to see how returning players and new additions would play.

“Prediction is I’m hoping we do good, better than last year, bow eligible automatic,” said David Perry, a UH fan. “There’s going to be improvements. I mean we lost some key players but the young guys got to step up simple as that.”

“We’re looking forward to McDonald having a break-out year, Furuta I think is going to be on point,” said fan Julie Deguair.

We spoke to the parents of those two players who admit they’re a little nervous, but know all the hard work will pay off.

“I think Hawaii’s ready for them. The boys are ready for them. All the starters are coming back and it’s going to be a good season,” said John McDonald, father of player Cole McDonald. “We’re excited for the boys. Just gotta go out there and play, and I think they showed last year that they’re ready to go.”

Tayne Furuta, father of player Dayton Furuta, says these games are what his son has been waiting for since he started playing football at 5-years-old.

“This was his dream to play for the state of Hawaii and his family and friends, and we’re just fortunate that he gets to do it,” said Furuta.

This isn’t only a family affair for the team, but for the fans as well.

“This is just tradition I mean, from when I was small and now my son, he’s there sitting down, he’s small. We’ve got to keep it going. That’s the only way to do it, is to keep it going,” said David Perry.