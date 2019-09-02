The Waikiki Roughwater Swim Competition will test even the strongest of swimmers

News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of people are expected to hit the water Monday, Sept. 2, but it won’t be an easy swim.

They’re participating in the Waikiki Roughwater Swim Competition.

It’s supposed to be one of the most difficult swim races in Hawaii. So tough — that it was the original swim leg for the Ironman.

Back in 2016, 300 people had to be rescued because they kept getting dragged backward.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you still want to sign up, you can at the event, but it’ll cost you $120.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Queen Liliuokalani's 181st

Thumbnail for the video titled "Queen Liliuokalani's 181st"

Roughwater Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roughwater Swim"

Longanisa recalled for mislabel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longanisa recalled for mislabel"

Pali Hwy reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pali Hwy reopens"

Man in critical condition after crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man in critical condition after crash"

Modern Wahine Hawaii - Plan to be Amazing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Modern Wahine Hawaii - Plan to be Amazing"
More Local News

Trending Stories