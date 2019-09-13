The victim in a Kahului car collision has been identified

MAUI (KHON2) — Maui Police Department Traffic Investigators have identified the victim in a motor vehicle collision on September 11, 2019 at 200 Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Jeremy Tackett. Tackett’s family has been notified of his passing.

Investigators also identified Chanel Abilay as the sole occupant of the first vehicle struck by Tackett. Abilay sustained non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, around 5:09 PM, a Motor Vehicle Collision occurred within the private parking lot at 200 Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului.

The collision occurred when a 1996 Acura sedan was traveling North within the private parking lot. The Acura operator climbed a raised parking island, made an abrupt hard turn to the Southeast and collided into a parked 2003 Mazda passenger van that was occupied by a lone female.

The Acura then continued Southeast where it collided into an unoccupied 2006 Ford escape and a 2019 Nissan. Both the Ford and Nissan vehicles were unoccupied.

Tackett, the operator of the Acura, died at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld until proper notification of next of kin can be conducted by Maui Police Department Vehicle Homicide Investigators.

The lone occupant of the van, Abilay, 24, from Kahului, reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene by medics.

The operator of the Acura was not wearing a seatbelt.

The involvement of Alcohol and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is still pending. Speed is NOT considered to be a factor in this crash

This is Maui County’s 16th fatality compared 12 this time last year.