The truth behind American skincare routines, and the lack of thereof

A new survey is revealing the dirty truth behind Americans’ skincare routines.

When it comes to washing up, many are doing it wrong or not at all.

According to a new Onepoll study, most people say they don’t wash their faces at night.

Researchers found over 50 percent admit to not cleansing their faces daily and 40 percent say that they don’t wash their faces after a workout.

The study also finds when people do clean their faces, more than thirty percent use the wrong type of soap, and report not washing their hands before touching their face.

Researchers also recommend washing the things your face touches, including pillowcases and makeup brushes.