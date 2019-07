HONOLULU (KHON2) — Statements were made on behalf of those against the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.

“We speak to you in Aloha and to express our faith in your humanity. Your truth and your respect. We have always been here and we always be here protecting our sacred aina,” said Kealoha Pisciotta, Maunakea Anaina Hou.