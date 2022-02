HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Mayor's Office of Culture and the Arts (MOCA) created 'Word on the Street,' a social media project, to spotlight Honolulu's street signs and update them.

Many of Hawaii's street signs are inconsistent with the use of modern diacritical markings and misuse the ʻokina and kahakō. Some also feature incorrectly spelled names of people and places, officials stated.