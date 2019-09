HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you want to smell something so stink it could make you gag, head to the Foster Botanical Garden.

That’s where the corpse flower is expected to bloom as early as Sunday, Sept. 15.

Specialists say that the plant normally opens in the afternoon and is in full bloom at night. It finishes the bloom two days later.

The first 24-hours are the smelliest.

Because of this, the garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and Monday, Sept. 16.