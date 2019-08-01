The Queen of the Cherry Blossom Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the longest-lasting cultural festivals in the State of Hawaii.

Originally founded in 1953, the Cherry Blossom Festival is proudly sponsored by the Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of commerce and strives to perpetuate the Japanese culture and to enrich the lives of young women of Japanese ancestry.

Through this experience, Queen Contestants have the opportunity to learn about Japanese culture through different classes like ikebana, tea ceremony, aikido, taiko, and origami. In addition, Queen Contestants have experience participating in Professional Development classes that help develop skills like public speaking, and visual presentation.

In order to apply, visit www.cbfhawaii.com.

Applicants must be of 50% Japanese ancestry, be a US citizen and Hawaii resident, and be 19 years of age by Sept 1, 2019, and not older than 28 years of age as of April 1, 2020.