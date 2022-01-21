The Polynesian Cultural Center announces increased luau availability starting Jan. 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Polynesian Cultural Center announced they soon will re-open their second luau venue Hale ‘Ohana.

This luau is set to reopen Monday Jan. 24, and people can purchase their tickets online ahead of time.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

If interested in going to the Polynessian Cultural Center there are a few different packages to choose from, one being the Ali’i Luau Package.

This package includes admission and a group guided tour throughout the Islands of Polynesia villages and afterwards the “Ha: Breath of Life” evening show.

The Polynesian Cultural Center first opened its doors in 1963 for students at Church College of Hawaii (now Brigham Young University Hawaii) to earn money for their education.

According to them in the past the town of Laie hosted weekly hukilaus, a community fish fry for entertainment, to instruct and support the community.

The center has an array of activities for locals and tourists to participate in like touring the 42 acres, participating in hands-on activities, dining in at their different luau’s available, and more.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

They are following current state and national CDC requirements if you plan on visiting. To take a look at the regulations or to buy tickets click here for the Polynesian Cultural Center website.