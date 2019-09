HONOLULU (KHON2) — A reminder for commuters, the Pali Highway is now open in both directions — with limited hours.

The additional access started at one this afternoon so crews could finish lighting improvements.

So now, the Pali Highway will be open in both directions from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., everyday except Saturdays.

Full access to the Pali is scheduled for November. The highway has been closed since February following damage from severe flooding.