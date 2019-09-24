The Masked Singer: Season 2 to premiere Wednesday

A new group of celebrity singers will be performing under new extravagant costumes on the second season of FOX’s hit show, “The Masked Singer.”



The show upping the ante with more star power, new costumes, and a lot of clues.

Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger are all returning this season as judges, along with host Nick Cannon.

“The Masked Singer” is also adding 16 celebrities, four more than the first season and the hints will be harder.

The guessing game begins Wednesday night with a two-hour premiere only on FOX.