The Life of Eric Chandler

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “A life of giving and living large.”

Those were the words spoken to describe the career of fashion icon Eric Chandler, who died in June in Hilo at the age of 68.

Designer of ballgowns for Honolulu’s elite, chef and sommelier at the most exclusive soirees, coach and mentor to Hollywood A-listers and pageant royalty. Eric Chandler knew how to generate glamour.

With couture partner Takeo Kobayashi, he guided hundreds of hopefuls to develop their talents and find their own sparkle.

“Beauty is timeless so some of the women in this photoshoot have been with us for 20 years. These were the women accessible on this day and willing to help out so we appreciate it,” said Chandler back in 1996.

“It was their encouragement that made me reach for the stars,” said Miss Hawaii 1992 Pam Kimura

“He had a way of connecting with people and I will miss that about him,” said Mufi Hannemann of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.

Hundreds crowded into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to reminisce.

“He took the core of who I was and made it better,” said Miss America 1991 Carolyn Sapp Daniels. “He made me stronger, louder, bolder, brought me joy.”

“His last wishes, and you and I were at his deathbed, he wanted spam musubi, pancit and glitz and glamor and that’s why we’re dressed this way,” said family friend Sandra Sagisi Moser.

“People who leave marks on your life and make you who they are, they live on,” said Jason Momoa, who was mentored by Chandler.