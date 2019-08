HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Wahiawa woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s dog to death, has been indicted.

Liciela Agpalaz-Butolph has been charged with first-degree animal cruelty.

Her bail has been set at $20,000. The incident happened in June when police say that the woman’s boyfriend saw her stab the dog multiple times with a knife.

She was initially released pending investigation.