The Fort Street Mall Satellite City Hall will be closing for good Friday, August 9th.

A new location sis set to open for business on Monday, August 12 just a few blocks away at the Chinatown Gateway Plaza.

City officials say that the new space will be bigger and have a more visible presence.

Registration for vehicles, bicycles and moped will be available as well as bus pass purchases.

There will also be a dedicated counter for car dealership transactions.