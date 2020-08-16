The Department of Public Safety confirms inmates set fires at OCCC due to COVID-19 concerns, late lunch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms inmates started fires at OCCC.

DPS says COVID-19, quarantine lockdowns, cramped conditions, and stress agitates the inmates.

There were two fires.

One was on Aug. 15 when lunch was served late. The fire was out right away.

DPS says Inmates also triee to start another fire but did not. Once meals were served, calm quickly resumed. There was no damage, injuries, or escalation evident.

DPS said inmates upset about quarantine lockdowns started a fire in a housing module that was put out quickly on Aug. 16. There was no damage caused by the fire.

Two inmates have minor injuries from breaking a light and a toilet.

Meanwhile a guard had a minor eye irritation from a fire extinguisher.

DPS reports that 40 inmates are in an outside recreation area while the area is being cleaned up.