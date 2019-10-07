The Children and Youth Day was all about kuleana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Children and Youth Day was held at the State Capitol grounds Sunday, Oct. 6.

There were food booths, entertainment, and lots of games for the young and young-at-heart.

This year’s theme was kuleana.

The free event emphasized for all ages to be responsible for the land, community, our families and ourselves.

“It sets us apart. The ohana spirit and feeling that people can come together. And you don’t have to spend a lot of money,” said Joshua Tokar, a father of two daughters.

“We really want the children to have good childhood memories that will help them as they grow older to do very wonderful things in their lives,” said event chair Susie Chun Oakland.

More than 2,000 volunteers, non-profit organizations and businesses helped put the event together.