The ARTS at Marks Garage celebrates 20th anniversary in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrating 20 years of artistry. That is what happened on Friday, Sept. 3, at the ARTS at Marks Garage in Downtown Honolulu.

Kim Taylor Reese with the ARTS at Marks Garage said local artists from the past 20 years were there to catch up and talk about their current projects.

“It’s really nice to see that people are still working on their craft and developing and flourishing and evolving,” said Rich Richardson, an artist and volunteer at the ARTS at Marks Garage.

He said this place is all about freedom of expression, which he believes is so valuable.

“I am proud to be a part of that place that gives people a nudge on their creative projects,” said Richardson.

The event kicked off Friday and guests were asked to wear a mask while they were indoors and around others.

“We will be doing all the COVID protocols and all that kind of stuff,” said Reese. “But we have been doing that for the past 2-3 months and it’s worked out very well for us here.”

The ARTS at Marks Garage is located at 1159 Nuuanu Ave. and is open Tuesdays through Saturday from 12pm till 5pm.