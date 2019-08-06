The Alaska Airlines Foundation is awarding $260,000 to 24 nonprofits in Alaska, Washington and Hawaii

courtesy: Alaska Airlines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Alaska Airlines Foundation has supported communities with cash grants to nonprofits for 20 years.

They have awarded over $2 million dollars in total funds.

The Alaska Airlines Foundation is focused on programs that benefit young people in the communities served by Alaska Airlines.

Six grants will be awarded to the following Hawaii organizations including:

-Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii 
-ClimbHi/LEI Program
-Friends of Hawaii Robotics
-Girl Scouts of Hawaii
-Malama Learning Center/Island Scholars
-Nalukai Foundation

