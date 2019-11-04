The 7th annual Hawaii Parkinson Walk brings awareness to an incurable disease

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of people were up early to bring awareness to an incurable disease.

The 7th annual Hawaii Parkinson Walk was held at Magic Island. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Hawaii Parkinson Association with donations going to assist patients with the neurodegenerative condition.

But besides raising money, the walk is a chance to educate folks.

“We have our neurologists. We have our gerontologists, our experts, the drug companies, all sorts of therapists, all sorts of people that deal with Parkinson’s. So they’re all out here. They can all interact together. A lot of lessons learned. A lot of exchange of information and ideas. And it all goes to one focus of helping the patient live the best life they can,” said Jerry Boster, Board President of the Hawaii Parkinson Association.

The event raised $51,000 for the Hawaii Parkinson Association.