The 57th Annual Food and New Product show fill hungry stomachs and priceless exposure for businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you want to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping, you might want to head to the Blaisdell on Sunday, October 12.

That’s where the 57th Annual Food and New Product show is happening.

The event showcases more than 200 exhibitors, ranging from innovative new products to all sorts of food. So go hungry because lots of samples will be given out.

Around 15,000 people are expected to attend through the weekend, which is priceless exposure for these small businesses.

“There’s just so many different products out there. And because we don’t have a central store we just have different locations, these events help us come face to face with the customer, see what they like about it and see if they have any suggestions. It really helps us build more of a client base and help target more of their needs and their desires,” said Thomas Nitta of Huff ‘N Puff.

“For me, this is really big because I work from home. To get my name out there, this is really the only way for me to do it because I don’t have a storefront. This is my temporary storefront. So this is really helpful for me to get my name out there. For a small business, this is where it is and what you have to do,” said Carmen Ponce, owner of the Humble Cupcake.

The food and new product show continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for seniors, students, and military members.