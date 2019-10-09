The 31st annual Talk Story Festival this Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

An evening of Hawaiian culture focused on the physical beauty and spiritual symbolism of lei awaits attendees of the 31st annual Talk Story Festival.

The Festival will be held on Friday, October 11 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm in the Hālau o Haumea at the Kamamakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies.

The Center is located at 2645 Dole Street at UH Mānoa.

This year’s theme is He Lei Aloha: A Lei of Love.

Along with being one of Hawai’i’s most recognized symbols of Aloha, the giving and making of lei teaches how to collect materials respectfully, to be resourceful, and plan a garden for posterity.

During this free event, a special mix of traditional storytelling, mele, hula, and lei-making will provide a glimpse into the ways of the lei-maker during evening of Hawaiian cultural immersion.

This includes a unique panel discussion on the cultural significance of lei in Hawai’i and around the world.

For more information, check out the Talk Story Festival website.