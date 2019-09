Sky Waikiki is taking service to new heights by getting students ready in the classroom.

And to help collect school supplies,they’re using their tasty menu to gather donations.

From Sept. 3 through Sept. 29,

All school supply donations will receive a free appetizer with purchase of an entrée at Top of Waikiki or, at SKY Waikiki, a free appetizer

($20 and under) with purchase of an entrée and signature cocktail during sunset service or opt for free nightclub

entry on Saturday evenings.

Click here to read more details.