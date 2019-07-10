Take2: Learning more about Sunflowers at Corteva Agriscience Waialua Farm

Starting Thursday the Sunflower Fields in the North Shore area will be open to the public

For their 20th anniversary the Corteva Agriscience Waialua Farm will host Sunflower tours until July 20th.

No reservations are needed, the only cost will be a $5 dollar parking fee that will benefit Waialua High School and the Rotary Club of Wahiawa-Waialua one hundred percent.

Not only are the sunflowers a sight to see, but each sunflower produces half a cup of cooking oil once harvest.

If you would like to see the fields this upcoming week, hours on weekdays are from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. while weekends are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

67-172 Farrington Hwy, Waialua, HI 96791