Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Yes, Alexa is recording you. Here’s how to delete recordings from your Amazon Echo
iPhone now lets you add your digital vaccine card to Apple Wallet. Here’s how
Video
Scorpions found in package delivered to NY drummer
Video
Maui Police Department’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign starts on Friday
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
9th Island Forecast
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
China 2022
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Take2: Haunted Stories with the Mysteries of Hawaii
News
by:
Dallis Ontiveros
Posted:
Oct 26, 2021 / 10:01 AM HST
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2021 / 10:01 AM HST
Lopaka Kapanui joins Take 2 to share some haunted history of Hawaii.
More Hawaii News
Maui Police Department’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign starts on Friday
Man accused of punching Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant sent to treatment center by federal judge
Take2: Haunted Stories with the Mysteries of Hawaii
Video
WakeUp2Day: Halloween Safety Tips with the Honolulu Police Department
Video
WakeUp2day: Easing restrictions before Non-Essential Travel on November 1st
Video
Hawaii reports 74 COVID cases
Big Island hitchhiker charged with multiple offenses
Video
Trade winds remain over islands through Thursday
Video
Healthy Hawaii film industry checks protocols after New Mexico tragedy
Video
Real or artificial: Christmas Tree prices will go up this year
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Man accused of punching Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant sent to treatment center by federal judge
Woman keeps intruder out while on hold for 911
Video
Japan’s Princess Mako loses royal status after marrying a commoner
Hawaii reports 74 COVID cases
Yes, Alexa is recording you. Here’s how to delete recordings from your Amazon Echo