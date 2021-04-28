Take2: Farmer’s Market Finds with Pomai Kulolo

Pomai Kulolo joins our Farmer’s Market Finds this week with their Hawaiian food made from family recipes. They’re a well-known local business on the island and have expanded within the last ten years.

From Kulolo to Haupia to how Poi is made, Dallis learns from the Pomai Kulolo team on how it’s done.

You can find them at these locations below or by following their social media @pomaikulolo

Wednesday:

Windward Mall 2-5:30pm

Blaisdell Center 4-7pm

Thursday:

Kailua Town 4-7pm

Friday:

Fort Street Mall 7am-1pm

Saturday:

Kapiolani CC: 7-11am

Kaka’ako/Ward Market: 8am-12pm

Pearlridge Center: 8am-12pm

Waianae Mall: 8am-12pm

Sunday:

Mililani HS: 7-11am

Kailua Town: 8am-12pm

Windward Mall: 9:45am-2pm