Take2: Farmer’s Market Finds with Pomai Kulolo

Pomai Kulolo joins our Farmer’s Market Finds this week with their Hawaiian food made from family recipes. They’re a well-known local business on the island and have expanded within the last ten years.
From Kulolo to Haupia to how Poi is made, Dallis learns from the Pomai Kulolo team on how it’s done.
You can find them at these locations below or by following their social media @pomaikulolo
Wednesday:
Windward Mall 2-5:30pm
Blaisdell Center 4-7pm
Thursday:
Kailua Town 4-7pm
Friday:
Fort Street Mall 7am-1pm
Saturday:
Kapiolani CC: 7-11am
Kaka’ako/Ward Market: 8am-12pm
Pearlridge Center: 8am-12pm
Waianae Mall: 8am-12pm
Sunday:
Mililani HS: 7-11am
Kailua Town: 8am-12pm
Windward Mall: 9:45am-2pm