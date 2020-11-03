Taimane performs in free concert celebrating family caregivers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ukulele virtuoso Taimane will perform in a free online concert in honor of National Family Caregivers Month in November.

AARP Hawaii coordinated the concert which happens on Friday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

The concert can be seen on a Zoom link and simulcast on the AARP Hawaii Facebook page.

AARP Hawaii will share information about caregiving resources during the concert.

There are five prizes for a drawing for a $100 gift certificate for food for those who register for the concert.

Jackie Boland, AARP Hawaii Outreach Director said there are an estimated 157,000 caregivers in Hawaii who provide 131 million hours of care worth $2.1 billion if they were paid

Go to aarp.org/hi or the AARP Hawaii Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events to get a Zoom link.

The concert is open to the public.

