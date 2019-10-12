Tagovailoa leads No. 1 Alabama over Aggies, 47-28

Tua Tagovailoa led No. 1 Alabama to a comfortable 47-28 victory Saturday afternoon over No. 24 Texas A&M.

The former Saint Louis star racked up 293 passing yards on 21-of-34 with four touchdowns and one interception. Tagovailoa’s first-half interception against the Aggies marked the first interception he’s thrown this season.

Despite the one blemish on his box score, Tagovailoa was the conductor for the Crimson Tide on offense, dishing the ball out to DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle for scores.

The Texas A&M Aggies do something nobody else has been able to do this season: pick off Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua has already thrown TD passes to 4 different guys, today



DeVonta Smith



Jaylen Waddle



Najee Harris



Henry Ruggs III

Through six games, Tagovailoa has 2,011 passing yards, 29 total touchdowns (27 pass, two rush) and one interception. Alabama is currently 6-0 on the season.