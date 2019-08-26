Sysco Hawaii to Present $25,000 Donation to Hawaii Foodbank

Sysco Hawaii is set to present a $25,000 Donation to Hawaii Foodbank at their Grand Opening Celebration on Wednesday, August 28.

Leaders from Hawaii Foodbank and Sysco Hawaii will gather to celebrate the grand opening of the food distributor’s new Kalihi warehouse.

In addition to unveiling its state-of-the-art, 3,000 square-foot Test Kitchen, Sysco Hawaii has pledged to join the fight against hunger and will be presenting Hawaii Foodbank with a donation of $25,000 in support of the nonprofit’s mission to provide food assistance hungry residents across the state.

To reaffirm its commitment to ending hunger, Sysco Hawaii adopted the Nourishing Neighbors program introduced by Sysco Corporation.

Under the program, Sysco Hawaii will support organizations in Hawaii working to eliminate hunger and make nutritious food available where most needed. The company will donate a portion of the proceeds from each Sysco Brand item sold in Hawaii to local charitable organizations.

For more information, visit www.hawaiifoodbank.org.