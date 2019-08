Maui rescue crews saved three people at Red Sand Beach in Hana.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

At first five swimmers needed help.

By the time crews arrived two victims got out of the water ok.

A Molokai resident, two visitors from Iceland (one adult and one boy) were still in the ocean.

Medics treated all three swimmers for water aspiration.

The 10-year-old boy from Iceland was flown to Maui Memorial via Maui Medevac for additional treatment.