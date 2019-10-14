Suspect on the loose following an early-morning shooting in Kalihi

News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One man is dead and another injured following an early-morning shooting in the Kalihi area.

Police have opened a murder first investigation, with no arrests made.

The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Monday morning in the Kalihi Valley Housing.

That’s when police say, one adult man suffered a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The second victim was also shot. No word on his current condition.

The suspect is on the loose and is described as 5’4″.

Stay with KHON2 on -air and online as we continue to update this story

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Sunshine to start the week, but a disturbance mid-week will dampen the islands again

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunshine to start the week, but a disturbance mid-week will dampen the islands again"

49th Annual Maui Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "49th Annual Maui Marathon"

Those opposed to the Na Pua Makani Wind Project doesn't plan to move

Thumbnail for the video titled "Those opposed to the Na Pua Makani Wind Project doesn't plan to move"

The biggest pet block party in Hawaii

Thumbnail for the video titled "The biggest pet block party in Hawaii"

Police investigate body found in Kapolei

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate body found in Kapolei"

Supporting local vendors at the Geekcraft Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supporting local vendors at the Geekcraft Expo"
More Local News