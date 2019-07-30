Suspect in Monday’s shooting on parole for another attempted murder case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect who allegedly shot a police officer in Waianae Monday also pointed his gun at another officer before he was shot. That’s according to police chief Susan Ballard who held a news conference Tuesday morning.

She says the officers were at the house on Alta street investigating a credit card fraud case when the suspect ran out of a closet and fired a shot at the first officer. He’s in the hospital in critical but stable condition. The second officer was not hurt.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Tony Souza. He’s been arrested for two counts of Attempted Murder in the first degree and a firearms violation. Records show that Souza is on parole for another case of attempted murder.

