Suspect charged after allegedly shooting two men in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Monday, October 14, has been charged.

It happened in the Kalihi Valley Housing area.

Leri Robert turned himself in later that day after he allegedly shot two men. One man was shot in the leg, but refused treatment. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

He was later charged on Wednesday, October 16, for attempted murder in the first degree, and murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second, and two firearms offenses at 3:12 p.m.

His bail is set at $1,000,000.