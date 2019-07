CHICAGO (AP) — Two women who worked with other mothers to try to stop gun violence in their South Side Chicago neighborhood were killed by bullets police do not believe were intended for them on the same corner where they would often hand out food and bring children to play.

The gunfire on Friday night was instead meant for a man who is affiliated with a Chicago street gang and recently got out of prison, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. The 58-year-old man, who was struck in the arm in the shooting and whose name hasn't been released, is not cooperating with police, Guglielmi said.